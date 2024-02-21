Humankind Investments LLC Sells 304 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Humankind Investments LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.70. 4,673,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,448,867. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.