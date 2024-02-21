Humankind Investments LLC Sells 598 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.8% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.64. 18,894,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,572,609. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $156.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.