ICON (ICX) Trading 1% Higher This Week

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $230.97 million and $8.83 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 980,415,396 coins and its circulating supply is 980,414,820 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 980,389,454.6883236. The last known price of ICON is 0.24156865 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $13,614,061.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.