IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.15

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 205300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$33.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. IMPACT Silver had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of C$4.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that IMPACT Silver Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.