Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after buying an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,617,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in Ingredion by 2.5% in the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,463,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,012,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $272,842. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.6 %

Ingredion stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.20. The company had a trading volume of 314,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,989. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $116.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.23 and a 200 day moving average of $102.86.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

