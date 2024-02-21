Injective Protocol (INJ) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for $34.47 or 0.00066905 BTC on major exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.22 billion and approximately $188.08 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,400,000 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

