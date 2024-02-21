Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Sells 4,770 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MODN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,343. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.75 million, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.74. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $35.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MODN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter worth $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 1,414.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 656,093 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 507,090 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Model N by 14.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

