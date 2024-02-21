Insider Selling: MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Sells 83,888 Shares of Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 83,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $67,949.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,963,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,700.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 118,249 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $99,329.16.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 105,911 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $83,669.69.

On Monday, February 12th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,767 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $17,530.59.

On Friday, February 9th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 59,737 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $47,192.23.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 80,757 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $61,375.32.

On Monday, February 5th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 53,355 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $49,086.60.

On Friday, February 2nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,219 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $44,104.33.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 53,279 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $58,606.90.

On Monday, January 29th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 43,972 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $53,206.12.

On Friday, January 26th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 121,689 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $144,809.91.

MSP Recovery stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 92,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,177. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

