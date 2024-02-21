Insider Selling: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CAO Sells 371 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Neil Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.01. 9,760,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,464,880. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

