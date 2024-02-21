Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $18,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alissa Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 10,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ RGTI traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,980,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.28. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Rigetti Computing from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rigetti Computing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,657.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,789,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 8,289,169 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,144,619 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,302.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,020,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 990,591 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 441,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.