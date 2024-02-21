Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.12

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.12 and traded as high as C$19.20. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at C$19.12, with a volume of 488,974 shares.
Inter Pipeline Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07.
About Inter Pipeline
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inter Pipeline
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.