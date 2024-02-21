Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32,968.48

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32,968.48 and traded as high as $34,473.92. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $34,458.00, with a volume of 10,377 shares.

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33,009.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31,026.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.