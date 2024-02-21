Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.62

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 34331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $538.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

