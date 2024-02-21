Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Encompass Health (EHC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC):

2/9/2024 – Encompass Health had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Encompass Health had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/16/2024 – Encompass Health had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.53. 693,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 42,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.