Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hub Group (HUBG)

2/12/2024 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/2/2024 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2024 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $21.25. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

1/10/2024 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.50 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.50 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $43.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,689,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,265,000 after buying an additional 49,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,623,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,602,000 after buying an additional 125,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

