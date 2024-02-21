Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hub Group (HUBG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG):
- 2/12/2024 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2024 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/2/2024 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2024 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2024 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2024 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $21.25. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2024 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.
- 1/10/2024 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.50 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2024 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.50 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Hub Group Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $43.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.91.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
