iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.96

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.96 and traded as low as $21.71. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 900 shares.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

