IPVERSE (IPV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $467.10 Million

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and $89,395.54 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE, originally launched on the Klaytn network and later migrated to Ethereum in 2023, is a blockchain-based platform designed to enhance the transparency and efficiency of intellectual property transactions. The IPV token plays a crucial role in this ecosystem, facilitating various IP-related services. The project’s focus on leveraging blockchain technology for intellectual property services. The migration from Klaytn to Ethereum signifies a strategic adaptation to leverage the unique capabilities of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

