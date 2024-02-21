iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,509,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,188 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 15.4% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $153,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,788 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $282,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,756. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day moving average of $100.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $110.99.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

