iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Shares Purchased by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report) by 1,942.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,647 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF comprises 0.7% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 10.53% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,039. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $19.56.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

