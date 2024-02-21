iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.37% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $333,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,092,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,091,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $177.87. 460,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,284. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.10 and a 200 day moving average of $164.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.