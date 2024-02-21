Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.65

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 5752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Isuzu Motors Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

