Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.30

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and traded as high as $14.40. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 3,100 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

