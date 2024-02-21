James R. Barlow Buys 848 Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) CEO James R. Barlow acquired 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $10,939.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

HFBL traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.