JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.77. 195,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.37.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 814,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,751.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JELD shares. Loop Capital began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JELD-WEN

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.