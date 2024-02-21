Jet Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $74,443.17 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 68.3% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $74,443.17 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00014836 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,895.74 or 0.99788569 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001017 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009184 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00163317 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00158007 USD and is up 28.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $71,645.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

