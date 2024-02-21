Joseph Leo Binz Sells 1,380 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total transaction of $282,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,453,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Joseph Leo Binz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Joseph Leo Binz sold 601 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $127,934.87.
Atlassian Stock Performance
TEAM traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.11. 1,408,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.44 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $258.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.83 and its 200 day moving average is $205.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,468,000 after purchasing an additional 504,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,237,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,435,095,000 after purchasing an additional 326,673 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,490,000 after purchasing an additional 249,017 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Atlassian by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,555,000 after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
