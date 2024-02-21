JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,819. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $180.90. 6,928,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,750,072. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.32. The stock has a market cap of $520.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

