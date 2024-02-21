JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.50

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.50 and last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 3264294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

