JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Rock Creek Group LP’s 8th Largest Position

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 128.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.9% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $28,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,627 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 589,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,781 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 64,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 39,031 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.38. 2,783,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,653. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

