KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko Sells 22,802 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $321,736.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,014.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $450,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 160.1% during the second quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 204,720 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

