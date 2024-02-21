KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Edward P. Feener Sells 28,288 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Edward P. Feener sold 28,288 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $398,012.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,157 shares in the company, valued at $874,548.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. 1,010,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Stories

