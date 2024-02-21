Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $822.22 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $822.22 million and $29.40 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00071773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019038 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,683 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

