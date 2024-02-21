Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.95

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and traded as high as $10.25. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 14,300 shares traded.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

