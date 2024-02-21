Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $803.71

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 803.71 ($10.12) and traded as high as GBX 842 ($10.60). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 829 ($10.44), with a volume of 44,413 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,250 ($15.74) price target for the company.
Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.
