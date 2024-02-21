KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.50

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.50 and traded as low as C$8.24. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$8.35, with a volume of 20,821 shares trading hands.
Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is currently -91.14%.
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
