Litecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.07 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and approximately $293.77 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $68.31 or 0.00132598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,232,500 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

