LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
SCD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 51,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,627. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
