LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

SCD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 51,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,627. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $158,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

