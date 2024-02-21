Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125.20 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.56). Approximately 33,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 304,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.55).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Macfarlane Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 112.75. The stock has a market cap of £196.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,235.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

