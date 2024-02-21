Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48,239.73

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $33.23 million and $48,239.73 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00014942 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,246.49 or 0.99817482 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009172 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00163883 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000811 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $28,143.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

