Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.65-$8.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.89.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 2.0 %

VAC traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.60. 645,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,027. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $157.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $57,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

