Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $229,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.1% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 106.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $7.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,215. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $474.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $430.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

