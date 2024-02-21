Metahero Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $960,354.70 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $29.37 million and approximately $960,354.70 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metahero has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002444 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005330 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

