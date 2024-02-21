MetaMUI Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $119.25 million and approximately $159,290.67 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI launched on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. The official message board for MetaMUI is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

MetaMUI Coin Trading

