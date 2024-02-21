MetisDAO Price Hits $84.14 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $84.14 or 0.00163883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $441.77 million and $25.57 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00014942 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,246.49 or 0.99817482 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000055 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007407 BTC.

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 85.99893896 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $27,102,263.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

