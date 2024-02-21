Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) is Aufman Associates Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Aufman Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 787.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,830 shares during the period. Minerals Technologies accounts for about 3.4% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTX. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $86,080,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,229,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,739.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,739.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $2,654,419. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTX. Seaport Res Ptn raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX remained flat at $71.52 on Wednesday. 63,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,310. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $73.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

