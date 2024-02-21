Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $988-$1, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCW traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. 1,964,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MCW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 32,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $255,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $601,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,559 shares of company stock worth $1,780,064. Company insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,046,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,221,000 after buying an additional 275,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,114,000 after purchasing an additional 315,679 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,438,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,589 shares during the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.