Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $988.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Mister Car Wash also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-$0.34 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 3.3 %

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

Shares of NYSE:MCW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. 1,966,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,803. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $111,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,064. Corporate insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 272,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,114,000 after buying an additional 315,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 189,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 76,988 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Featured Stories

