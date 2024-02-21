Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Price Down 19.5%

Shares of Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) were down 19.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Mobivity Trading Down 19.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $22.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.

