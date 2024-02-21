Moon River Capital (CVE:MOO) Trading 3.2% Higher

Moon River Capital Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 3,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 14,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Moon River Capital Trading Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$52.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 2.60.

About Moon River Capital

(Get Free Report)

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It focuses on the development of the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares in British Columbia. The Davidson Property hosts a molybdenum-tungsten deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moon River Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moon River Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.