M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. M&T Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $15.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,471. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,322 shares of company stock worth $10,460,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming raised its stake in M&T Bank by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

